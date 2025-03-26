ActiVote announces 2024 Most Valuable Pollster rankings

2024 Election Pollster MVPs

Newcomers topped the 2024 Most Valuable Pollster rankings, while some veteran pollsters struggled.

Our 2024 MVP Rankings focus on now, not nostalgia - showing AtlasIntel’s dominance and others struggling, providing a clear scorecard to see which pollsters delivered when it counted most.” — Victor Allis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the conclusion of the 2024 election season, ActiVote proudly unveils its 2024 Most Valuable Pollster (MVP) Rankings, offering a comprehensive evaluation of pollster accuracy and prolificacy in this last election cycle.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the role of polling organizations remains critical in shaping public discourse. However, with thousands of polls released by over a hundred pollsters during the 2024 cycle, recognizing reliable data has become increasingly challenging for the public. ActiVote’s 2024 MVP Rankings aim to bridge that gap by providing an objective, data-driven assessment of pollster performance in the 2024 elections.

Why the MVP Rankings Matter: The 2024 election cycle was characterized by widespread debate over polling reliability. With the shutdown of ABCNews/538 in early 2025, no leading alternative remains to provide a rigorous pollster assessment. ActiVote has stepped in to fill this gap, ensuring that voters, media professionals, and political analysts have a trusted resource for evaluating pollster accuracy. Unlike traditional “Hall of Fame” methodologies that assess historical polling performance across multiple cycles, ActiVote’s 2024 MVP Rankings focus exclusively on 2024 general election polls, offering the most current and relevant evaluation of today's polling organizations.

Key Insights from the 2024 MVP Rankings:

- AtlasIntel Named 2024’s Most Valuable Pollster – With 124 published polls spanning five election race categories, AtlasIntel demonstrated both exceptional accuracy and prolificacy, earning the top spot in the rankings.

- Swing State & Senate Pollsters Excelled – InsiderAdvantage, OnMessage, Rasmussen, Trafalgar Group, and Patriot Polling ranked among the top performers due to their precise coverage of the national popular vote, seven key presidential swing states and Senate races.

- Versatile Pollsters Showed Strong Performance – Emerson College (7th place) and ActiVote (8th place) did well across multiple race categories, proving that prolific pollsters with diverse coverage can still maintain high accuracy.

- Formerly Top-Rated Pollsters Declined – Several historically well-regarded pollsters saw a significant drop in their rankings, with some publishing few or no polls in 2024 and others struggling to maintain a high level of accuracy. Notably, Selzer & Co. ranked last due to a significant polling error in their single Iowa poll.

How the MVP Rankings were Calculated

ActiVote’s methodology incorporates two primary factors:

1. Accuracy: Polling errors were analyzed across six election categories, then a weighted average of normalized category rankings was used to determine overall accuracy.

2. Prolificacy: Pollsters were ranked based on the number of polls published, ensuring that contribution in volume as well as statistical significance was considered in the overall rankings.

By balancing accuracy and prolificacy, the MVP rankings offer a fair and transparent assessment of pollster performance in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the 2024 MVP Rankings serve as a crucial tool for evaluating pollster credibility in future election cycles. As the field of election polling continues to evolve, it provides the polling industry, the media and the general public a snapshot of what worked well in a crucial presidential election year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.