ActiVote announces new polls showing more support for deregulation than for the Department of Government Efficiency

More support for deregulation than for DOGE : The Paradox of Public Opinion

These polls confirm a general rule: people like a policy idea more than a specific realization of that policy. Deregulation has more support than DOGE as the specific initiative of deregulation.” — Victor Allis, CEO of ActiVote

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiVote today announces two polls that shed light on public opinion regarding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the proposed presidential advisory commission by president-elect Donald Trump, which will be headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The polls show overall support for DOGE, but by a 22% smaller margin than support for deregulation in general.

The first poll on DOGE with 997 respondents shows a majority of 62% of respondents support DOGE's mission to reduce government costs, of which 52% believe DOGE should consider all areas of government spending for potential cuts, while 10% favor a more targeted approach, focusing on streamlining processes and procedures. A significant minority (38%) oppose the creation of DOGE.

The second poll on deregulation with 2,845 respondents shows a large majority of 70% believe the US needs less government regulation, while only 24% believe the US is currently underregulated.

A deeper dive into the data reveals a clear picture of who favor and disfavor deregulation and DOGE: individuals on the left generally favor more regulation and oppose DOGE, while those on the moderate right and right prefer less regulation and support DOGE. The moderate left and centrists are ambivalent: while generally supportive of deregulation, they expressed less enthusiasm for DOGE. Approximately 20% of these groups support deregulation but oppose DOGE.

This discrepancy suggests that while there is broad support for reducing government bureaucracy, some have concerns about the specific implementation of DOGE's initiatives.

