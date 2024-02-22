MyVote Project and ActiVote partner to empower voters nationwide

MyVote Project powered by ActiVote

ActiVote partners with MyVote Project to deliver easily accessible nonpartisan information to more voters across the country.

Democracy is at its best when as many people as possible participate. We are thrilled to provide a free and nonpartisan resource to MyVote Project who are doing the valuable work of voter education.” — Sara Gifford

PARKLAND, FL, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVote Project, is pleased to announce a partnership with ActiVote to increase their research and reach in the 2024 Presidential Election cycle and beyond. This new partnership builds upon MVPs mission of creating opportunities for voters to be more informed and engaged at the local level. MVP was founded in 2018 by Sari Kaufman, a survivor of the Parkland, FL school shooting and now a senior at Yale, David McAdams, a professor at Duke University and Gita Stulberg, a seasoned political strategist and community organizer.

MyVote Project (MVP) began as a grassroots movement in 2018 following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and evolved into a robust, nationwide movement -- largely due to the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, a flood of young volunteers discovered MVP. Overnight, the nascent project blossomed, with hundreds of students signing up to volunteer virtually.

Gita Stulberg of MyVote Project says “we are excited to announce this partnership which will allow us to have more volunteers on-the-ground sharing nonpartisan candidate information with voters at the local, state and national level in communities nationwide.”

For Sari Kaufman, this partnership “is a perfect example of what MyVote Project is all about. It’s an opportunity for our volunteers to engage with local voters in their communities and give them a nonpartisan resource to learn about their candidates. Simply put, we want voters to know who they’re electing and why.”

This collaboration is now available on MyVoteProject.com, just in time for everyone to learn about their Super Tuesday Candidates.

About ActiVote

ActiVote is changing the way citizens engage with their government. The easy to use, nonpartisan personal democracy platform ensures that every voter can feel informed and confident to vote in every election. ActiVote combines the election calendar with policy education, representative government, civics and more into a habit building app that keeps the voter first in every feature. Voting can be an empowering activity when one feels informed and ActiVote hopes everyone feels exactly that!

About MyVote Project

Powered by a network of over 250 student volunteers, MyVote Project combines old-school community outreach with digital voter-engagement techniques using social media, virtual and in-person convenings, and an interactive website designed to inform, not influence, voters. MVP is countering the wave of misinformation online by serving as a credible, verified source of information taken from respected sources with no partisan, biased opinions or embellishment. MVP is cultivating and nurturing a younger generation of future voters and leaders, who will play a role in strengthening democracy.

