Waimea Plantation Cottages Kauai Offers Seniors 50+ Sunshine Rate

A rainbow settles over the Waimea Plantation Cottages. Photo credit: Waimea Plantation Cottages.

KAUAI, HI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waimea Plantation Cottages, beautifully positioned along the shoreline of West Kaua’i, is proud to offer seniors 50+ its Sunshine Rate, 20% off best available rates with bookings of two consecutive nights or more. For more than 40 years the iconic oceanfront Hawaiian cottages have rested along Kauai’s only black-sand beach and beautifully landscaped, sprawling green lawns.

“Waimea Plantation Cottages is proud to offer our Sunshine Rate to seniors 50+,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. “Seniors truly value the sense of history and tradition that Waimea Plantation Cottages provides them. We look forward to welcoming seniors and their multigenerational families as they celebrate milestones, spend time with loved ones, and create new lasting memories.”

Waimea Plantation Cottages, with roots dating back to 1884, has continuously welcomed guests with the charm of authentic Hawaii plantation homes since 1984. The resort offers 59 one- to five-bedroom cottages, built between the 1880s and 1930s, across 43 acres of oceanfront grounds. Lovingly refreshed to harmonize contemporary comfort with the simplicity of the plantation era, each cottage features a fully equipped kitchen and a private lanai.

Guests of the resort can enjoy the oceanfront pool, the 2-mile-long black sand walking beach, and an on-property restaurant serving American and BBQ fare. Beachside hammocks, outdoor grilling stations, a sand volleyball court, and a shuffleboard court round out the experience.

Nearby are some of Kauai’s most beloved attractions: the awe-inspiring Waimea Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," Koke’e State Park, the breathtaking Napali coastline, and Kekaha Beach, one of Hawaii's longest white-sand beaches. For those seeking local charm, Waimea Town and nearby Hanapepe Town offer fun boutiques, art galleries, and eclectic eateries.

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book the Senior 50+ Sunshine Rate, please visit www.waimeaplantationcottages.com or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to spectacular sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

About West Coast Hospitality

Each West Coast Hospitality property is as unique as the destinations they are located in, yet they all have something in common: friendly service and our always pleasant amenities. Coast Hotels offers properties throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Yukon, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington State in cities large and small. As one of North America’s fastest-growing hotel brands, West Coast Hospitality owes its continued expansion to its prime locations, value, and guest satisfaction.

