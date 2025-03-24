SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Publishers Clearing House to Expand Digital Gaming Engagement

SCCG Announces Partnership with Publishers Clearing

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory and business development, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Publishers Clearing House (PCH) to explore new social gaming monetization opportunities. This collaboration will leverage PCH’s extensive zero- and first-party consumer database and SCCG’s deep expertise in gaming to drive engagement and revenue growth across social gaming operators.

Founded in 1953, PCH has built a multi-channel digital entertainment platform, blending free-to-play, chance-to-win gaming experiences with a robust direct-to-consumer business model. PCH has awarded over $614 million in prizes, captivating audiences through its famous Prize Patrol and its vast network of web and app-based entertainment properties.

Through this partnership, SCCG will provide advisory and business development services, focusing on monetizing PCH’s massive player base by connecting them with innovative social and Sweepstakes gaming operators. By optimizing first-party data and analytics, SCCG and PCH will create new pathways for engagement and revenue generation in the growing social gaming space.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, stated:

“Publishers Clearing House has a long-standing reputation as a pioneer in digital entertainment and consumer engagement. By combining their vast database of highly engaged users with our expertise in social gaming, we are creating new ways to drive monetization and expand opportunities for gaming operators. We look forward to helping PCH unlock the full potential of their digital ecosystem.”

Ed Leahy, Head of Sales at PCH:

“We are incredibly excited to partner with SCCG and leverage their unparalleled expertise in gaming and monetization. This collaboration opens up new opportunities to enhance player engagement and drive innovative solutions in the social gaming space. We look forward to unlocking new growth potential together.”

With PCH’s trusted brand and SCCG’s industry expertise, this collaboration is set to redefine how social gaming operators engage players and build long-term monetization strategies.



About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House (PCH) is a leading direct-to-consumer company offering free-to-play digital entertainment. Through its PCH/Media division, PCH helps brands and advertisers connect with qualified, responsive audiences across its extensive chance-to-win gaming platforms. PCH has evolved into a multi-channel media company, combining digital entertainment, direct-to-consumer marketing, and commerce to create compelling experiences for users and brands alike.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

