State Security Agency dismisses claims of the so-called Operation Sibonkolo

The SSA does not normally comment on media reports. However, the diversionary tactics being applied through the allegations of the so-called Operation Sibonkolo goes against the progress being made to transform the Agency as recommended by the High Level Review Panel. These tactics seek to paint the SSA as an agency stuck in a rouge mode.

As a matter of fact, the SSA does not have an operation called Sibonkolo or any operation focused on the manipulation of the state apparatus to further or undermine any individual political ambitions. The work of the SSA is governed by established Operational Directives, whilst the process to establish the necessary Regulations is underway. In addition, the established (through legislation) oversight mechanism are
fully operational.

Media enquiries: Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson, on 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates

