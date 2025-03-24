Sticky Brand Ranks Among Top Fastest Growing Companies in New England by The Boston Globe

With Three-Year Revenue Growth over 800%, Sticky Brand Ranks No. 7 Among New England’s 50 Fastest-Growing Companies

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Globe announced today that Sticky Brand ranks No. 7 on their inaugural list of New England’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by The Boston Globe as one of New England’s fastest-growing companies. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Sticky Brand team, all of whom are committed to our promise to provide the best quality custom stickers with exceptional service to each of our customers every day,” said David Goldsmith, CMO, Sticky Brand.

The Boston Globe’s list of New England’s Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies captures the strength and diversity of the New England economy. The Top 50 list includes small, large and midsize companies across various industries from agriculture to technology, construction to financial services, and manufacturing to healthcare.

For complete results of The Boston Globe’s inaugural list of New England’s Fastest-Growing Companies, go to: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2025/03/20/magazine/fastest-growing-companies-new-england/



Sticky Brand offers high-quality, affordable custom stickers through an easy-to-use online ordering system with 100% customer satisfaction. Sticky Brand's customers range from local artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, to Netflix, Toyota, and Ben and Jerry’s

Sticky Brand has received several other prestigious awards including top ranking on the 2023 and 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, winner of the Vermont Best of Business Awards (BOB Awards) for the best sticker and label company in 2023, as well as two-time Silver Stevie® Award winners from the American Business awards for fastest growing company and excellence in customer service for 2023.

The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, partnerships with environmental organizations, and running a "LEED" certified, green facility with 100% carbon-free and over 78% renewable energy.

Learn more about Sticky Brand at www.stickybrand.com



