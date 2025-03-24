As IDEA Oversight Faces Threats, K Altman Law Strengthens Commitment to Defending Rights of Students with Disabilities

Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law Defending IDEA and Protecting Students

Proposed executive action to move IDEA from Department of Education to Health and Human Services raises concerns; K Altman Law provides guidance for families.

When IDEA is treated as a medical program rather than an education mandate, we risk turning students' civil rights into bureaucratic checkboxes” — Keith Altman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the recent Executive Order proposing the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education and the transfer of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), K Altman Law has issued a statement of concern focused on the legal rights of students with disabilities and their families.The proposal has drawn opposition from leading organizations, including the Teacher Education Division of the Council for Exceptional Children (TED-CEC), which warned that the move would endanger IDEA’s educational focus and protections."When IDEA is treated as a medical program rather than an education mandate, we risk turning students' civil rights into bureaucratic checkboxes," said Keith Altman , Founding Partner of K Altman Law. "Our firm has long stood on the front lines of IDEA enforcement—and we will continue to protect our clients’ rights regardless of where the policy winds blow."IDEA, enacted in 1975, ensures students with disabilities receive a free and appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment. It is widely seen as the cornerstone of Special Education law in the United States. The Department of Education currently houses programs like the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP), which supports implementation and oversight across all states. Experts warn that transferring IDEA oversight to HHS would fragment services, reduce accountability, and increase confusion for families and educators."Parents and students already face a steep climb navigating the IEP process," said Taylor Ruiz, Senior Director of Special Education at K Altman Law. "This change could destabilize the entire system. Our role is to provide clarity, strong advocacy, and results for families who feel lost or unheard."As national leaders in Special Education Advocacy , K Altman Law is encouraging families to document their children’s current services and seek legal consultation if they anticipate disruptions or changes.Families seeking legal advice related to IDEA, IEPs, or Special Education advocacy can contact K Altman Law for support.About K Altman Law K Altman Law is a nationally recognized law firm focusing on Student Defense advocacy, Special Education advocacy, Title IX, and complex Civil Rights Litigation. With deep experience in education law, the firm represents families and students across the U.S. in matters involving school districts, colleges, and universities.Media Contact: press@kaltmanlaw.com

