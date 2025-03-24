Autism Behavior Services, Inc. President Visits Texas to Advocate for Expanded Autism Care

We are proud to recognize Texas as a key partner as we champion the expansion of autism care, ensuring families across the state can access much-needed resources and support.” — Andrew Patterson, President of ABSI.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) President, Andrew Patterson visited the great state of Texas in late February to advocate for expanding access to autism care services. During his visit, Andrew engaged with key lawmakers to discuss increasing the availability of essential services for families and demonstrate the success of Texas as a partner in bringing quality autism care center to those who need it most. Andrew Patterson and his son Jack Patterson had the privilege to meet with Representative Charles Cunningham, who serves on the Health Committee to discuss access for autism services."Texas is renowned for its commitment to providing strong special needs services," said Andrew Patterson, President of ABSI. "We are proud to recognize Texas as a key partner as we champion the expansion of autism care, ensuring families across the state can access much-needed resources and support."Autism Behavior Services, Inc. was founded by Dr. Rosa Patterson, Psy.D., in 2010 with the mission of improving the quality of life for individuals on the autism spectrum. ABSI offers industry-leading Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, employing a highly trained team of Behavior Technicians, all certified in CPR and either ABAT or RBT, ensuring the highest standard of care for their clients.The visit to Texas focused on two critical advocacy points:● Expanding Access to Families in Need: Advocating for more policies that will help families across Texas receive affordable, top-quality care to improve outcomes for children on the autism spectrum.● Celebrating Collaboration and Progress: Highlighting Texas’ role as a strong partner in ABSI’s mission to expand access to care, setting an example for other states nationwide. Autism Treatment in Austin include individualized program development, home, school, virtual-based interventions, parent training, and direct care in community settings. With a proven track record of excellence, ABSI brings tailored care and evidence-based solutions to families, empowering children on the spectrum to reach their highest potential.The visit aligns with ABSI’s goal of bridging gaps in access to care through collaboration with stakeholders, parents, and lawmakers. His efforts reinforce the agency’s belief that every child deserves access to best-in-class care, regardless of geographical or financial barriers.For questions or media inquiries, please contact:Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Email: info@autismbehaviorservices.comPhone: (877) 581-7798Address: 2080 N. Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705For more information on Autism Behavior Services, Inc. please visit autismbehaviorservices.com.

