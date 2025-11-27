QABA Participates in ABAI’s 12th International Conference in Lisbon, Portugal

QABA joined ABAI’s 12th International Conference in Lisbon, collaborating with global experts to advance applied behavior analysis training.

This conference reaffirmed the global reach of ABA and the importance of international collaboration” — Karen Dubon

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) proudly participated in the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) 12th International Conference, bringing together leaders, practitioners, and researchers from across the globe to advance global collaboration and applied behavior analysis training in Lisbon. QABA was represented by a distinguished delegation including Board President Claire Hicks, Board Vice President Dr. Sheena Piehota, Board Members Jessica Swanson and Dr. Liliane de Aguiar-Rocha, Executive Director Karen Dubon, International Development Committee (IDC) Chair Dr. Mariela Feldman, and IDC members Dr. Geetika Agarwal, Narine Vardanyan, and Mina El Qalli.“It was an incredible experience connecting with practitioners, researchers, and organizations from around the world,” said Executive Director Karen Dubon. “This conference reaffirmed the global reach of ABA and the importance of international collaboration.”IDC Research PresentationIDC members Dr. Mariela Feldman, Dr. Geetika Agarwal, Narine Vardanyan, and Mina El Qalli delivered a powerful presentation titled “The Effects of Applied Behavior Analysis Parent Education on Families from Mexico, Morocco, India, and Armenia.”The presentation highlighted original research conducted by IDC members, demonstrating the transformative impact of parent education across cultures. Findings emphasized gains in family competence, confidence, and the generalization of ABA-based strategies across diverse home environments.QABA Leadership PresentationBoard President Claire Hicks, Vice President Dr. Sheena Piehota, Board Member Jessica Swanson, and Executive Director Karen Dubon presented an engaging talk titled “You’re a Behavior Analyst, Now What?”Their session explored essential guidance for new behavior analysts entering the field, with an emphasis on:● Turning foundational theory into meaningful clinical practice● The importance of compassion, humility, collaboration, and a growth mindset● Practical tools such as clinical triage, assessing severity and risk, person-centered planning, and culturally responsive practiceThe session on the overall discipline and ABA certification in Lisbon attracted outstanding attendance and enthusiastic engagement from practitioners across multiple countries.Quotes from LeadershipClaire Hicks, QABA Board President, shared:“ABAI’s international conference is a powerful reminder of our shared mission. Every conversation reinforced the importance of accessible, culturally responsive ABA services worldwide. We were honored to contribute to this global dialogue.”Dr. Sheena Piehota, QABA Vice President, stated:“Supporting new behavior analysts as they enter the field is essential to sustaining quality practice. Our presentation focused on helping practitioners lead with authenticity, clinical excellence, and a commitment to the individuals and families we serve.”QABA is committed to expanding international collaboration, elevating training standards, and supporting behavior analytic professionals across the world. Participation in ABAI’s international conference reflects QABA’s continued dedication to global growth, cultural responsiveness, and advancing evidence-based practice.

