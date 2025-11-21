Proptia and TrafficLogix Partner to Launch Automated Speed Enforcement for HOAs

This partnership allows us to deliver a solution that not only improves safety but also reduces the administrative load on property managers.” — Chris Carr, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Proptia

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proptia , a provider of smart access control and community management software, has announced a new partnership with traffic safety technology firm TrafficLogix to launch an automated speed enforcement system for homeowners associations (HOAs) and gated communities.The integrated solution combines TrafficLogix’s radar-based speed detection with Proptia’s license plate recognition and automated violation processing. Designed to replace manual enforcement methods, the system enables communities to monitor speeding incidents, identify vehicles, and issue notices through a streamlined digital workflow.“HOAs have long struggled with enforcing speed limits in a way that’s consistent, efficient, and fair,” said Chris Carr, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Proptia. “This partnership allows us to deliver a solution that not only improves safety but also reduces the administrative load on property managers.”The system operates through a five-step process: detection, automated vehicle lookup, notice generation, manager review, and final delivery. Each speeding incident is documented with time-stamped license plate data, and notices are automatically assembled and queued for manager approval before being sent via email or mail.A key feature of the platform is its customizable enforcement ladder. Communities can define their own escalation rules, including thresholds for repeat offenses, time windows for tracking violations, and penalties for severe speeding. Managers retain full control over enforcement decisions, ensuring alignment with local policies and board-approved procedures.To implement the system, HOAs must ensure compliance with applicable laws, maintain accurate license plate records, and establish clear policies for handling visitor violations. Proptia’s implementation team oversees all technical setup and integration with TrafficLogix hardware.The launch comes at a time when residential communities are seeking smarter, more scalable ways to manage safety and accountability. By automating speed enforcement, Proptia and TrafficLogix aim to help HOAs reduce speeding, improve transparency, and foster safer environments for residents and guests.About ProptiaProptia provides cloud-based access control and community management solutions for residential and commercial properties. Its platform includes visitor management, virtual guard software, and license plate recognition, helping communities operate securely and efficiently.

