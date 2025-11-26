Ultimation Introduces New Conveyor System Enhancements Designed for Safer, More Efficient Material Handling

Ultimation unveils new enhancements to its modular conveyor components, boosting safety and efficiency across manufacturing and distribution.

Customers want conveyor systems that are not only fast and flexible but also safer and easier to maintain” — Alec Fitzgerald

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimation Industries LLC, a leader in conveyor technology and automation solutions, has announced a new round of enhancements to its line of modular conveyor system components, designed to boost workplace safety and efficiency across manufacturing, packaging, and distribution operations.The updates include performance improvements to Ultimation’s 24V automated conveyor solutions, including the popular MDR 24W powered roller conveyor . These low-voltage systems are engineered to reduce energy use and noise while increasing control and reliability, making them ideal for environments where precision, worker safety, and uptime are critical.“Customers want conveyor systems that are not only fast and flexible but also safer and easier to maintain,” said Alec Fitzgerald. “These enhancements directly reflect that need, delivering improved performance while reducing risk and wear.”Built for easy integration, Ultimation’s upgraded conveyor systems now feature more efficient drive zones, enhanced safety guarding, and simplified installation, all part of the company’s continued commitment to lean, space-saving design. The updated components are fully compatible with Ultimation’s wide portfolio of conveyor system types , including belt and roller conveyors and overhead and specialty configurations.Ultimation’s conveyor solutions are used across industries, including automotive, vertical farming, e-commerce, and manufacturing. All components are available through the company’s growing online store for fast, direct ordering.For more information, visit ultimationinc.com.

