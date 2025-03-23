Snapchat collaborates with UNHCR to launch an Augmented Reality Lens highlighting the struggles of refugees

RIYADH, NOT APPLICABLE, SAUDI ARABIA, March 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snapchat has announced its collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to launch an Augmented Reality (AR) lens on its platform, revealed during a joint event held at Snapchat’s offices in Riyadh. This digital initiative aims to harness AR as an innovative tool to raise awareness and foster empathy for refugees. By combining immersive technology with storytelling, the collaboration sheds light on the realities of displaced individuals and fosters community engagement through a first-of-its-kind interactive experience.

The launch event gathered attendees from the development and philanthropic sectors, including representatives from public and private institutions, numerous content creators, and members of the media. The event featured an opening speech by Jawaher Abdulhamid, Head of Public Policy for the Middle East at Snap Inc., who emphasized the role of technology in supporting humanitarian and charitable efforts. This was followed by Taleb Salhab, Head of Private Sector Partnerships and Philanthropy at UNHCR MENA, who shared an overview of the current global displacement crisis and the organization's efforts to support refugees and internally displaced people worldwide.

With 83% of Snapchat users in Saudi Arabia engaging with AR experiences weekly, this initiative leverages the power of digital technology to deliver impactful awareness and empathy-driven experiences. The creatively designed AR lens provides a clearer, more humanizing perspective on the journey of displaced people, using visual storytelling to transcend traditional media approaches. UNHCR is a pioneer in adopting innovative tools to amplify global awareness, and this collaboration with Snapchat is a unique milestone in bridging the gap between awareness and meaningful action.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdulla Alhammadi, General Manager of Snap Inc. in Saudi Arabia, said: “Technology has radically transformed the way we engage with pressing global issues. Through our close partnership with UNHCR in Saudi Arabia, we aim to leverage our advanced AR capabilities to deliver rich, interactive experiences that help raise awareness and compassion, and garner support for global humanitarian efforts aimed at those forced to flee their homes. Our goal is to empower individuals to explore these realities in a way that fosters deeper understanding and inspires action.”

Also commenting, Taleb Salhab of UNHCR added: “Modern storytelling tools like Augmented Reality provide a unique opportunity to broaden audience engagement and deepen their understanding of the humanitarian challenges faced by over 122 million refugees and internally displaced people worldwide. Through this collaboration with Snapchat, we aim to offer a digital experience that goes beyond conveying information—it motivates civil society to take tangible steps in support of displaced populations. Raising awareness and encouraging support are foundational pillars of humanitarian solidarity, and technology is a key enabler to reaching new audiences and creating hopeful opportunities for those forced to flee.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.