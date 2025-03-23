Statement of Attorney General Pamela Bondi on the Death of Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber
Attorney General Pamela Bondi made the following statement regarding the death of former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber:
“The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”
