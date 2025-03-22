Illegal Alien Extradited From Honduras to Face Justice for Alleged Killing of Sarah Root

Eswin Mejia Fled to Honduras to Evade Prosecution for Killing Iowan Sarah Root in a Drunk Driving Accident

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that Eswin Mejia, an illegal alien arrested for killing 21-year-old Sarah Root in a drunk driving crash, was successfully extradited from Honduras by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

In January 2016, Mejia, an illegal alien, was arrested for vehicular homicide, killing Sarah Root in Douglas County, Nebraska. His blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit. He was arrested and released on a bond in February 2016 and subsequently fled the country to evade prosecution.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Sarah’s Law was introduced in the United States Congress and was later added as an amendment to the Laken Riley Act. The law requires illegal aliens who have committed crimes against Americans to be detained. This was the first piece of legislation President Trump signed into law.

Statement from Secretary Noem:

“The extradition and arrest of this criminal alien is the culmination of a nearly decade-long battle for justice for Sarah Root and her family.

Thanks to the hard work of our Homeland Security Investigation and our interagency law enforcement partners, Eswin Mejia, who fled the US to evade prosecution, will finally face justice for the killing of Sarah Root. Sarah should still be here today, and this illegal alien should have never been in our country in the first place.

Senator Joni Ernst has been a champion for Sarah and her family, and her efforts and leadership were crucial in Mejia’s extradition.

President Trump is putting the safety of Americans first—no longer will murderers and criminal illegal aliens be released into American communities."

Mejia was first encountered by immigration officials in May 2013 after entering the United States at an unknown date and location and without inspection or parole. U.S. Border Patrol issued the illegal alien a notice to appear, and released him on his own recognizance, pending immigration proceedings.