WARSAW TO HOST 51ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE EUROPEAN HOTEL MANAGERS ASSOCIATION EHMA, Theme: Hospitality by Design

The European Hotel Managers Association is delighted to announce its 51st AGM, scheduled to take place in the historic heart of Warsaw, 28-30 March 2025.

As EHMA embarks on its next half-century, we are more committed than ever to leadership, innovation, sustainability, and service excellence.” — Panos Almyrantis, President of EHMA

ROME, ITALY, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) is delighted to announce its 51st Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place in the historic heart of Warsaw from 28 to 30 March 2025. Building on the success of last year’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration, EHMA remains committed to its founding principle of excellence in hospitality while adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of the global industry.EHMA’s Journey: A Legacy of ExcellenceFounded in Rome in 1974 as a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising service standards in Europe’s luxury hospitality sector, EHMA today has grown into a prestigious network of nearly 500 members across 24 European countries. Representing more than 400 hotels, 86,000 rooms, and 66,000 employees, EHMA has been a driving force in shaping the future of European hospitality. For over half a century, the Association has championed leadership, innovation, and service excellence, setting benchmarks for global tourism standards and ensuring the industry’s continued evolution.“As EHMA embarks on its next half-century, we are more committed than ever to leadership, innovation, sustainability, and service excellence,” says Panos Almyrantis, President of EHMA, National Delegate for Greece & Cyprus, and Chief Growth & Commercial Officer at Ella Resorts in Athens. “Our initiatives and future strategies go beyond mere adaptation; they aim to set new industry benchmarks and lead by example. We will continue to cultivate a strong sense of camaraderie among our members while driving the boundaries of excellence in hospitality. The past 50 years have been extraordinary, and the future holds even greater promise.”Why Warsaw?Warsaw, a city where centuries-old grandeur meets forward-thinking innovation, provides the perfect backdrop for EHMA’s upcoming discussions. Its iconic landmarks from the meticulously restored Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to bold contemporary architecture—exemplify the delicate balance between heritage preservation and modern progress. Named European Best Destination 2023, Warsaw has emerged as a dynamic hub for design and hospitality innovation, offering an inspiring setting that will ignite meaningful dialogue and fresh perspectives among attendees.“We are delighted to welcome our EHMA colleagues to Warsaw,” says Paweł Lewtak, General Manager of Polonia Palace Hotel, EHMA Vice President and National Delegate for Central Europe. “Our city perfectly embodies the fusion of history and modern innovation, setting an inspiring stage for this year’s AGM. As we explore “Hospitality by Design,” we underscore the crucial role of thoughtful planning, sustainable practices, and forward-thinking collaboration in shaping the future of luxury hospitality. For accompanying persons, a specially curated Royal & Cultural Programme will reveal Warsaw’s regal heritage, vibrant arts, and culinary delights, ensuring an unforgettable immersion in this remarkable city.”“Hospitality by Design”: Leading Theme of the EHMA AGMThe 2025 AGM, themed “Hospitality by Design,” will explore how a design-centric approach can redefine the industry. Discussions will delve into enhancing hotel interiors, elevating guest experiences, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and advancing sustainable practices. These pivotal areas mark a new era in European hospitality—one that aligns with the modern traveller’s pursuit of both inspiration and responsibility.Highlights of the EHMA 51st AGMFrom the moment guests arrive on Friday, 28 March, anticipation will be in the air. The EHMA President will officially open the 51st Ordinary General Meeting, guiding attendees through the approval of core documents and reports, then moving on to Members’ Time, featuring interventions by Mr Erik-Jan Ginjaar and Mr Philippe Clarinval. Next, London will be presented as the host city for the 52nd EHMA Annual General Meeting in 2026, followed by the introduction of candidate cities for 2027.The day’s formal proceedings will culminate with the Elections for President, 1st Vice President, Vice President, and the Boards of Auditors and Arbiters, concluding an essential chapter in EHMA’s governance.Prof Ian Millar and the Young EHMA Group 2025 will then take the spotlight, sharing forward-thinking insights into the pioneering spirit of tomorrow’s hoteliers.Next, attention turns to “EHMA Best Practices 2024: Why the Ultimate Hotel Guest Experience Matters?”—a showcase of groundbreaking initiatives that reinforce the Association’s commitment to excellence. The EHL Hospitality Business School and Nolan Cornell will provide valuable insights from two of foremost hospitality institutions, enriching the discussion with their expertise. The introduction of new EHMA members will further highlight the organisation’s ongoing growth and evolution, paving the way for the Results of Elections that will bring the session to a close. With official matters concluded, guests will gather in the Ludwikowska Ballroom at the Polonia Palace Hotel for a vibrant Welcome Cocktail & Reception.Amid lively conversations and new connections, the evening will set the perfect tone for the days ahead.On Saturday, 29 March, the Renaissance Warsaw Airport Hotel will buzz with creativity and insight as it hosts the Educational Day Conference under the theme “Hospitality by Design.” EHMA President Panos Almyrantis, Organising Committee Chair Paweł Lewtak, and City of Warsaw representative Maciej Fijałkowski will open the session, setting the stage for a day of thought-provoking discussion.The Organising Committee is honoured to welcome these exceptional speakers who bring invaluable expertise and insights to the event.That evening, the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Grand Warsaw will take center stage for the prestigious Awards Gala Dinner. This dazzling celebration will honour excellence in hospitality, with EHMA presenting esteemed accolades, including European Hotel Manager of the Year, the Hans Koch Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sustainability Award by Diversey. This glamorous celebration of excellence will highlight the passion, dedication and innovation that unite Europe’s top hotel general managers.On Sunday, 30 March, guests will gather for a heartfelt Farewell Brunch at the Ludwikowska Ballroom at the Polonia Palace Hotel, marking a perfect end for a memorable meeting. As the weekend draws to a close, this final gathering will offer a chance to reflect on shared experiences, strengthen new connections, and depart with lasting memories of an inspiring weekend in the heart of Warsaw.EHMA’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders is exemplified through Young EHMA and Emerging Leaders programmes, designed to inspire and empower emerging talent, ensuring the industry’s continued vitality.

