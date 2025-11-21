Redefining Luxury: Vito Spalluto on How 7Pines Resort Sardinia is Shaping the Future of Hospitality

7Pines Resort Sardinia - Photo credits Gianni Buonsante 7Pines Resort Sardinia - Private Dinner - Photo credits Gianni Buonsante 7Pines Resort Sardinia - Awesome Sunset - Photo credits Gianni Buonsante 7Pines Resort Sardinia - Secret Beach - Photo Credits Gianni Buonsante Vito Spalluto (Managing Directore) and Pasquale D'Ambrosio (Chef) Michelin Star 2026

Vito Spalluto reveals how 7Pines Resort Sardinia is redefining luxury hospitality through authentic experiences, environmental stewardship, and local heritage.

The concept of redefining luxury has evolved; it has moved from being about objects to being about experiences and memories.” — Vito Spalluto

SARDINIA, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive interview with luxury hospitality expert Gianni Buonsante, Vito Spalluto, Managing Director of 7Pines Resort Sardinia , discusses how the resort is transforming the concept of modern luxury through authenticity, sustainability, and a deep sense of place.Nestled on the pristine northern coast of Sardinia, overlooking the crystalline waters of the Costa Smeralda, 7Pines Resort Sardinia has become a destination that captures the essence of island life, where understated elegance meets emotional connection. Under Spalluto’s leadership, the resort has redefined what five-star travel means, prioritising meaning and memory over material display.Redefining the Concept of LuxuryFor Spalluto, luxury is not an aesthetic or a label; it is a feeling. It’s what remains when the guest departs: the emotion that lingers long after the suitcase is unpacked.“The concept of redefining luxury has evolved; it has moved from being about objects to being about experiences and memories,” he says. “The purpose of a luxury resort today is to create unique moments that stay in the guest’s mind, becoming memories they can share with friends or recall when they want to feel good.”From the first moment of arrival to every detail of the stay, the resort aims to create experiences that are deeply personal. Spalluto explains that this is achieved through attentive observation, conversation, and a genuine effort to understand each guest as an individual.“From the welcome to the farewell, we focus on truly knowing our guests and offering experiences that reflect who they are as people. Everything we do is shaped by a strong sense of place, which allows us to design tailor-made activities that resonate with each individual.”For him, the most valuable souvenir is not a photograph or a luxury item; it is a memory that endures.“The memories I want guests to take home are not of a single moment, but of an entire experience, a picture of life at 7Pines shared with our people, something that stays in their hearts.”Culinary Excellence and Michelin RecognitionThe culinary identity of 7Pines Resort Sardinia has reached a defining moment with Ristorante Capogiro earning its first Michelin Star, a milestone that reflects both the creative mastery of Chef Pasquale D’Ambrosio and the strategic vision of Managing Director Vito Spalluto. For Spalluto, this achievement is the result of intention, persistence, and a leadership style rooted in clarity and collaboration.“This recognition is an immense source of pride for all of us,” he shares. “The first Michelin star for Capogiro is not only a reward for the talent and creativity of Chef D’Ambrosio and his team, but also a reflection of a collective journey, one built on vision, consistency, and the desire to constantly elevate our standards.”For Spalluto, excellence is never accidental. It emerges from purpose-driven choices and a culture where people and ideas are valued equally.“Excellence is not the result of chance. It comes from clarity of purpose, attention to detail, and a culture that values both people and ideas,” he explains. “At 7Pines, we work every day to create harmony between authenticity and innovation, between the soul of the destination and the expectations of a global luxury guest.” The Michelin star, he says, is not only a culinary triumph but a symbol of the broader philosophy that guides the resort.“This milestone embodies our leadership philosophy: to inspire rather than impose, to guide with trust rather than control, and to transform ambition into tangible results through collaboration, respect, and passion.” For 7Pines, the Michelin recognition serves as a powerful statement of intent: a commitment to crafting experiences where talent, territory, and vision converge to create something meaningful, lasting, and unmistakably Sardinian.The Franco Pepe Collaboration: A Culinary RevolutionOne of the most striking culinary collaborations has been with legendary Italian pizzaiolo Franco Pepe. His pop-up concept at 7Pines, Spazio by Franco Pepe, transformed the humble pizza into an icon of luxury dining, capturing media attention and guest enthusiasm alike.Spalluto reflects on how this partnership came to life:“The best partnerships start when there is a shared human vision. We did not choose Franco Pepe just to add a famous name; we chose the right person with the same values and philosophy. A partnership is like a marriage; if there is no real relationship, it will not work. But when you share the same values and approach, it becomes a friendship and a shared goal.”For Spalluto, the success of Spazio by Franco Pepe lies in its authenticity.“Our guests see that Franco Pepe’s pizzeria is not a temporary concept. It is fully integrated into the resort. It belongs here because we both share the same way of thinking about hospitality.”This collaboration reflects a broader philosophy: that culinary innovation must always stay connected to the land. Each pizza evolves throughout the year using ingredients sourced within or near the resort, ensuring a genuine link between product, place, and emotion.Authenticity and Warmth in ServiceIn an industry that often equates formality with luxury, 7Pines Sardinia takes a different approach. Spalluto believes in genuine human connection, where professionalism coexists with warmth. “It is very important that the entire team feels part of the project,” he explains. “We work with an open-door policy, sharing our goals and strategies with everyone. Each team member is empowered to go the extra mile.” He insists that emotional intelligence is as essential as operational precision. “We follow the Forbes Travel Guide standards, but I always tell the team that a natural smile is worth more than serving coffee 30 seconds faster. Guests can feel the authenticity and passion behind what we do, and that makes the experience unforgettable.”Monthly meetings bring all departments together, fostering dialogue, accountability, and unity. The result is a team that feels ownership of the guest experience, and guests who feel truly cared for.Sustainability as a Core ValueFar from treating sustainability as a trend, Spalluto sees it as a moral and strategic responsibility.“Today we must all be sustainable; resources are decreasing while the world’s population is increasing,” he says. “For too long, people believed that luxury and sustainability could not coexist, but that is no longer true. The new luxury is deeply attentive to the environment.”At 7Pines, this principle translates into practical action: a zero-mile vegetable garden, minimal waste initiatives, and close collaboration with local suppliers and artisans.“As a luxury resort, we have the responsibility to show our guests that refinement and responsibility can coexist. The people who stay with us are often those who can make a difference in the world. When they experience sustainability first-hand, they can take that awareness home.”By promoting local culture and using regional products, the resort not only supports the Sardinian economy but also reinforces the idea that sustainability is integral to quality.Honouring the Spirit of SardiniaThe concept of sense of place permeates every aspect of 7Pines Resort Sardinia. From its architecture to its activities, the resort embodies the island’s natural beauty and cultural richness.“From the beginning, we wanted to create something that would not alter the essence of where we are,” Spalluto explains. “During the refurbishment, we used local materials, worked with Sardinian architects, and respected the island’s traditional design.”Culinary operations follow the same principle, using Sardinian products and employing local professionals. In addition, 7Pines has created a boutique that functions as both shop and exhibition space, showcasing regional artisans and producers.“Our boutique allows local craftsmen to reach guests they might never otherwise meet. It’s a way to connect excellence with opportunity,” he says.Equally important is the resort’s openness to the surrounding community.“Our resort is open-door. Locals are welcome to use our facilities and services. We collaborate with nearby businesses because our success depends on this place and its people. It is only right that we give back.”Technology Serving HumanityWhile technology continues to transform the hospitality landscape, Spalluto maintains that innovation must enhance, not replace, the human element.“Technology is an excellent tool for understanding our guests and anticipating their needs,” he explains. “But it should stay behind the scenes; the human touch must always remain at the centre.”He likens technology to a film director who enables the actors, the team, to shine on stage. Data and digital systems may help personalise service, but it is the people who make it meaningful.Wellness and the Magic of the Blue ZoneSardinia’s unique status as one of the world’s five “Blue Zones”, areas known for exceptional longevity, deeply influences the philosophy of the resort’s Pure Seven Spa.“This island is magical,” Spalluto says. “The sea, the granite, the food, and the wine all contribute to long life. We bring that same energy into our spa.”Using natural materials found in and around the property, such as sand and stone, the spa offers treatments that promote both physical and mental well-being.“Our spa team transforms local elements into treatments that nurture the body and mind. This is the secret of Sardinia’s longevity; wellness here is not just physical but deeply emotional.”Leadership, Inspiration, and the Power of VisionSpalluto’s leadership style reflects both creativity and discipline, shaped by decades of experience across some of Italy’s most prestigious resorts.“I don’t know if I think outside the box,” he laughs. “Some people might say I’m a little crazy, but I like unconventional approaches. The best ideas often come from breaking convention.”He draws inspiration from colleagues, mentors, and even outside industries such as retail. Reading biographies of visionary leaders has also shaped his management philosophy.“One phrase that drives me is Muhammad Ali’s: ‘Impossible is nothing.’ It reminds me that if you can imagine something, you can make it real, as long as there is a plan behind it.”For Spalluto, creativity without discipline is just a dream; but when paired with strategy, it becomes reality.“A dream without a plan is only a dream; a dream with a strategy becomes reality. At 7Pines, I’ve brought together everything I’ve learned from Borgo Egnazia, Ventana, La Bandita, and Green Park Resort. This is where all those experiences come together, shaping a new way of approaching hospitality.”Dreaming Beyond BoundariesWhen asked to imagine the ultimate luxury experience, Spalluto’s answer is both poetic and visionary.“There are several dreams, but one of them would be to start the guest’s holiday the moment they leave home,” he says. “Imagine stepping out your door to find a 7Pines car waiting, taking you to a 7Pines plane, and bringing you directly here. During the journey, we would already begin to understand your expectations and tailor your stay.”He smiles.“The experience would begin the moment you close your front door. That would be extraordinary.”This idea perfectly summarises Spalluto’s philosophy: that luxury is not about separation from the world but about connection: an emotional continuum that begins before arrival and continues long after departure.About 7Pines Resort SardiniaSet on the stunning northern coast of Sardinia, 7Pines Resort Sardinia, part of Destination by Hyatt, offers a new vision of Mediterranean luxury. The resort combines modern design with local craftsmanship, refined gastronomy with authentic flavours, and a focus on well-being that reflects the island’s natural energy.From its award-winning culinary experiences to its Pure Seven Spa, sustainability initiatives, and heartfelt service, 7Pines embodies the spirit of barefoot luxury, ophisticated yet unpretentious, elegant yet deeply human.The resort’s mission is clear: to create spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves, with others, and with the beauty of the world around them.

