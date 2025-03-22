MPD Seeking Suspect in Varnum Street Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their parked vehicle, in the 1800 block of Varnum Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property and vehicle then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25036418