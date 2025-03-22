MPD Seeking Suspect in Varnum Street Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.
On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their parked vehicle, in the 1800 block of Varnum Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property and vehicle then fled the scene.
One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25036418
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.