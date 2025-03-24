Madison Insurance Group Ramps Up Growth with Key Hires and Expansion Plans

Madison Insurance Group team picture John Chong joins Madison Insurance Group John Bloom joins Madison Insurance Group

As demand for risk management solutions soars, the firm strengthens its team and sets sights on a new office in Puerto Rico

Risk management is no longer a back-office function—it’s a boardroom conversation.” — Mark Sims, President Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group, a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, is expanding its team with three new hires to enhance client service and drive long-term growth. As businesses increasingly seek sophisticated strategies to protect their financial assets, Madison Insurance Group continues to scale its operations—growing both its workforce and its geographic footprint.John Bloom and John Chong join the business development team, reinforcing the firm’s ability to support more companies navigating financial risk. Casey Deal steps into the role of Client Relations Representative, ensuring a seamless experience for the expanding client base. With these additions, Madison Insurance Group now has 28 employees.“We are growing in the right places, adding expertise where our clients need it most,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “Businesses today are looking for smarter ways to protect revenue and mitigate financial risk, and that’s where we come in. John Chong, John Bloom, and Casey Deal bring the experience and dedication that will allow us to continue delivering the highest level of service while expanding our reach.”As the firm continues to grow, it is also preparing to open a new office in San Juan, Puerto Rico later this year—an expansion designed to better serve its growing client base. Details on the new location will be announced in Q2.“Risk management is no longer a back-office function—it’s a boardroom conversation. With economic uncertainty, rising litigation, and evolving tax structures, businesses are increasingly looking for proactive financial protection. That demand has fueled the our expansion—not just in personnel, but in physical presence. Our business is evolving, and we’re positioning ourselves for long-term success,” Sims added.For more information on Madison Insurance Group and its risk management strategies, visit www.madisoninsurancegroup.org ###About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at: www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

Learn More About Madison Insurance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.