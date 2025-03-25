Leadsourcing Launches on Product Hunt to Revolutionize Digital Sales

Leadsourcing: Turning anonymous website visitors into leads Leadsourcing: Find your next customer from inbound visitors in minutes. Push ideal customer LinkedIn profiles to your Slack in real time

Funded Start-up Seeks to Bridge Inbound and Outbound Strategies for Enhanced Conversion

For years, companies treated inbound and outbound as separate. We realized the opportunity lies in bridging these two worlds. If someone visits your pricing page, they’re interested—why wait?” — Mitchell Suen, CEO of Leadsourcing

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadsourcing, an innovative AI-driven lead generation platform , today announced its official launch on Product Hunt. The tool addresses a critical gap in B2B sales and marketing by merging real-time inbound visitor tracking with proactive outbound engagement, empowering companies to convert existing traffic into actionable leads without additional ad spend.The Problem: Converting Website TrafficBusinesses invest over 600 billion USD annually in driving website traffic; yet, 98% of visitors leave without taking action. Traditional tools like Google Analytics track traffic but fail to identify or engage high-intent visitors. Outbound tools, such as cold email platforms, often achieve dismal conversion rates, due to a lack of real-time intent data and delays in outreach.By bridging the gap between inbound and outbound strategies, combined with AI qualification and real-time intent data, companies can potentially increase their conversion rates by 200% or more, significantly improving their return on investment."For years, companies have treated inbound and outbound as separate strategies. We realized the real opportunity lies in bridging these two worlds. If someone is visiting your pricing page, they’re already interested, why wait days to follow up? Our platform closes that gap," said Mitchell Suen, CEO of Leadsourcing."Our launch on Product Hunt marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to maximize their existing website traffic," Mitchell added. "By leveraging real-time visitor insights, companies can transform their conversion strategies and drive meaningful growth."Leadsourcing bridges the gap between inbound marketing and outbound sales strategies by offering:1. Real-time visitor tracking to identify high-intent leads and provide Linkedin contact details 2. Integration with communication tools like Slack and Discord for immediate engagement3. A focus on converting existing traffic rather than increasing ad spendGavin Chan, CTO of Leadsourcing, noted, "Our technology is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing systems, providing actionable insights that help businesses engage high-intent leads more effectively. The real power of Leadsourcing lies in its ability to automate and personalize the lead generation process, making it easier for companies to close deals."Key benefits of Leadsourcing include:1. Reducing lost ROI from unconverted website visitors2. Enhancing sales and marketing alignment through shared real-time data3. Improving conversion rates without increasing marketing budgetsLeadsourcing is already being used as a Virtual Sales Development Representative (SDR) by over 100 businesses to improve their lead generation strategies. For more information about and to support the launch, visit the Leadsourcing Product Hunt page.About Leadsourcing:Leadsourcing is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses convert website visitors into high-quality leads. By bridging the gap between inbound and outbound strategies, Leadsourcing empowers companies to maximize their existing traffic and drive meaningful growth without increasing ad spend.

