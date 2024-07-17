KEERY and Z-ONE to jointly promote China cybersecurity technology in Europe and Central Asia markets
Strategic alliance aims to diversify cybersecurity landscape in Europe and Central Asia, leveraging China's innovative tech ecosystem.HONG KONG, SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 10, 2024, KEERY International and Z-ONE Global reached a strategic agreement to jointly promote emerging cybersecurity technologies in China, focusing on their application and implementation in Europe and Central Asia markets.
With the development of cybersecurity technology in China over the years, the overall market size for cybersecurity in the country has exceeded 15 billion USD. This growth has fostered the emergence of over 1,000 vendors offering more than 160 different types of products. China's leading tech companies are expanding beyond domestic borders to the global market, providing cybersecurity products and services to users worldwide. This global outreach aims to combat cyber threats and protect the security of the digital ecosystem.
“The strength of China's cybersecurity market lies not just in its size, but in its vision. It's not about where they are, but where they’re going,” shares KEERY Co-Founder Jackee Wong. “This is why we are so thrilled to be working with Z-One to bring these products to Central Asia and Europe, markets with an urgent need for advanced cybersecurity solutions.
Bruce ZHANG, Founder of Z-ONE states: “Old methods of cyber security risk management—a singular perspective—are no longer adequate. We require new, diverse thinking to enhance current defense systems through continuously expanding knowledge bases and diversified cybersecurity technologies. Armed with the right perspective, global technology leaders can not only meet challenges but also predict, adapt, and ultimately thrive in this new era. China's cyber security technology ecosystem has matured amidst decades of challenges. Against the backdrop of today's globally diversified challenges, it stands as an indispensable element of technological diversity. Enlightening the world about China's cyber security technological prowess is the mission of Z-ONE.”
In the future, KEERY International and Z-ONE will collaborate closely to promote China's cybersecurity technology capabilities in Europe and Central Asia markets. We will share these technologies with local partners and customers, injecting more diversity into the local ecosystem, and fostering prosperity and health for mutual growth.
About KEERY
KEERY is a pioneering growth advisory platform specializing in SaaS, Cybersecurity, and Web3 sectors. With a team of experts across Asia and Europe, they offer comprehensive go-to-market, brand marketing, and growth marketing solutions. Unlike traditional agencies, KEERY operates as a true revenue generation partner, taking skin in the game through performance-based models. This innovative approach ensures their success is directly tied to their clients' profitability. KEERY's commitment to this client-centric model continues as they develop their revolutionary B2B/B2B2C distribution platform, solidifying their position as a transformative force in the industry.
About Z-One
Z-ONE is the first market research and accelerator institution focused on the cybersecurity industry in Mainland China. Z-ONE offers early-stage startup investment and financing, business strategy consulting, industry research and domestic and foreign competitive product analysis, business acceleration services, and more. In addition, Z-ONE provides consulting and services for strategic mergers and acquisitions of security enterprises, international business exploration, post-investment management and services, and expansion into other security industries.
