Daniel Gericke, Co-Founder of ShiftControl, Shares his Vision for Democratizing Cybersecurity in Exclusive Interview
Former ExpressVPN Executives Discuss Mission to Empower Small Businesses with Enterprise-Level Digital ProtectionSINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview with KEERY International, Daniel Gericke, co-founder of ShiftControl, unveiled his mission to revolutionize cybersecurity for small businesses alongside Julien Monguillot, his co-founder and fellow former executive at ExpressVPN . The candid conversation, conducted by Jackee of Keery International, offers insights into Gericke's journey from military service to tech leadership and his vision for leveling the playing field in digital security.
ShiftControl, founded by Gericke and Monguillot, aims to provide small businesses with affordable access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity and IT management tools. During the interview, both founders emphasized the company's core values of trust, accessibility, innovation, and empowerment.
"Our goal is to make high-level digital protection and IT management accessible to everyone," Gericke stated. "We believe that every business, regardless of size, should be able to operate securely and efficiently in today's digital landscape."
Monguillot added, "With over 15 years of entrepreneurial experience across various industries, I've seen firsthand the challenges small businesses face in accessing robust security solutions. At ShiftControl, we're committed to driving innovation and delivering advanced tools that make a real difference without the complexities."
In addition to discussing their core values and mission, Gericke highlighted the recent launch of ShiftControl’s beta program. “We recently launched our beta in June, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Listening to our customers and building solutions they truly need is at the heart of what we do.”
Key points from the interview include:
• Gericke's unique background spanning military service, global IT & network management, and security platform development.
• ShiftControl's mission to break down barriers in cybersecurity access for smaller companies.
• The importance of making security features accessible without expensive paywalls.
• The vision for empowering non-technical users to manage organizational security effectively.
• The successful launch and positive reception of ShiftControl’s beta program.
"Daniel Gericke and Julien Monguillot's approach to democratizing cybersecurity is refreshing," said Jackee from KEERY International. "Their combined expertise and helpful attitude offer a new perspective on an industry often perceived as complex and inaccessible."
The full interview, which delves deeper into Gericke personal brand, as well as ShiftControl’s target customers, and future aspirations, is available on the ShiftControl’s website from July 15, 2024.
About ShiftControl:
ShiftControl is a global Singapore-based cybersecurity and IT management platform founded in late 2023. Led by industry veterans Daniel Gericke and Julien Monguillot, the company is dedicated to providing enterprise-level digital protection and IT & SaaS management tools to small businesses at an affordable price point.
Daniel Gericke and Julien Monguillot
ShiftControl
founders@shiftcontrol.io
