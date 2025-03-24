Creativeans Unveils BrandsBuilder.ai: Singapore’s First AI-Powered Brand Consultant for Startups and SMEs

The first AI-Powered Brand Consultant for Startups and SMEs Build Your Brand with AI Brand Agents Launch of BrandsBuilder.ai at IMDA’s PIXEL Innovation Hub

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creativeans, an award-winning brand and design consultancy, introduces BrandsBuilder.ai, Singapore’s first AI-powered brand consultant for startups and SMEs.

A strong brand helps businesses stand out, build trust, and drive long-term growth. However, many startups and SMEs struggle with branding due to limited resources and expertise. BrandsBuilder.ai addresses this challenge by providing a fast, cost-effective, and accessible branding solution.

Officially launched at IMDA’s PIXEL Innovation Hub, BrandsBuilder.ai transforms the way businesses build their brands by making expert guidance available through AI. Built on Creativeans’ proprietary BrandBuilder® methodology, the platform simplifies brand development, enabling businesses to define their brand positioning, create a unique identity, and maintain consistency across all touchpoints efficiently and affordably.

"Strong brands do not happen by chance. They are built with intention at every touchpoint," said Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans. "With BrandsBuilder.ai, we are empowering startups and SMEs to brand smarter, launch faster, and scale further."

As Singapore strengthens its position as a global innovation hub, BrandsBuilder.ai aligns with national efforts to support digital transformation and AI adoption among SMEs.

The platform provides:

• AI-Powered Brand Audit to assess brand strengths and areas for improvement instantly.

• Strategic Brand Positioning to help businesses define a clear and competitive market stance.

• Easy-to-Use Brand Identity Tools to create distinctive logos, messaging, and visual branding with minimal resources.

• Integrated Brand Touchpoints to ensure brand consistency across digital, physical, and experiential interactions.

• AI-Driven Strategy Recommendations to accelerate decision-making and brand development.

• Cost-Efficient Deployment Solutions to streamline brand rollout quickly and affordably.

By combining branding strategy with AI automation, BrandsBuilder.ai helps businesses develop brands effectively without the high cost and long timelines of traditional branding services.

BrandsBuilder.ai is now available with two flexible subscription plans:

• Professional Plan for startups and small businesses looking for an affordable AI-driven branding solution that simplifies brand development.

• Enterprise Plan for growing businesses that require advanced AI-powered branding tools, customisation, and scalability.

About Creativeans

Creativeans is an award-winning brand and design consultancy with offices in Singapore, Milan, and Jakarta. Established in 2012, Creativeans has built a reputation for building brands that matter, helping businesses make a meaningful impact through strategic branding and design innovation. Guided by proprietary methodologies such as BrandBuilder® and EDIT Design Thinking®, Creativeans provides solutions across branding, business design, UI/UX design, packaging design, communication design, and sustainability design.

