Westminster Barrack / Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1001850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus            

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: March 22, 2025, at 0106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound Mile Marker 26.2, Westminster

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Peter Molina                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22, 2025, at approximately 1016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on I-91 in the town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at 108 MPH in a posted 65 MPH speed limit zone. The operator was identified as Peter Molina, 34, of Springfield, Vermont. Molina was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of Excessive Speed.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

                                 

