Westminster Barrack / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1001850
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 22, 2025, at 0106 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound Mile Marker 26.2, Westminster
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Peter Molina
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 22, 2025, at approximately 1016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on I-91 in the town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at 108 MPH in a posted 65 MPH speed limit zone. The operator was identified as Peter Molina, 34, of Springfield, Vermont. Molina was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
