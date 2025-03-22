Westminster Barrack / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B1001850 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 DATE/TIME: March 22, 2025, at 0106 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound Mile Marker 26.2, Westminster VIOLATION: Excessive Speed ACCUSED: Peter Molina AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 22, 2025, at approximately 1016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on I-91 in the town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at 108 MPH in a posted 65 MPH speed limit zone. The operator was identified as Peter Molina, 34, of Springfield, Vermont. Molina was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of Excessive Speed. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.