Royalton Barracks / Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B2004475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang                       

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2014 -2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, Vermont

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Jacqueline Higgins

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont                                      

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Aug. 11, 2025, the Vermont State Police in Royalton was contacted by the Tunbridge Fire Department regarding a possible embezzlement within the volunteer department. Investigation by the state police including a review of department financial records revealed that during a 10-year period from 2014 through 2025, $186,000 had been embezzled from the department. VSP’s investigation identified the suspect in the embezzlement as Jacqueline Higgins, who was hired by the Tunbridge Fire Department as a bookkeeper in 1994. Discrepancies in financial records were found when an audit was started, and Higgins resigned as the bookkeeper.

 

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, Higgins was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.

 

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Higgins’ arraignment.

 

- 30 -

