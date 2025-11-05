Rutland Barracks/Robbery **Update**

**Update**

Arrest Made in October Robbery Investigation – Killington, Vermont

KILLINGTON, VT – The Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery reported on October 23, 2025, at the Mountain Merchant Convenience Store in Killington.

On October 23, 2025, troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the Mountain Merchant Convenience Store for a report of a robbery. Following an initial response and subsequent investigation, the Vermont State Police worked in cooperation with the Rutland Police Department to identify a suspect in the case.

As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Vermont State Police sought an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lucadamo 29, of Rutland, Vermont. The Rutland Superior Court later issued a warrant for Lucadamo on the charges of Petit Larceny and Retail Theft.

On November 5, 2025, members of the Rutland Police Department located and arrested Lucadamo in connection with the outstanding warrant. Lucadamo was taken into custody without incident and transported for arraignment in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division.

No further information is available at this time

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police BCI-B West

Shaftsbury Barracks

802-442-5421

Lauren.Ronan@vermont.gov

VSP News Release-Incident- Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2025, approximately 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Merchant, 2384 Killington Rd, Killington, VT

VIOLATION: Robbery

VICTIM: Donald Billings, Owner, Mountain Merchant, Killington VT

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 23rd, 2025, at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Mountain Merchant Convenience Store in the Town of Killington for a report of a robbery. An unarmed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register. The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is requested to call the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101(option 8). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.