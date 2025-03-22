Karnataka Tourism Shines at MITT Moscow 2025 and Hosts Successful Roadshow in St. Petersburg

Karnataka Tourism Stall at MITT Moscow 2025 Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India - Moscow, Mr. Nikhilesh Giri inaugurated the Karnataka Tourism Stall The Karnataka Tourism Stall buzzed with activity, hosting numerous B2B meetings Her Excellency, Ms. Neelam Rani, Consul General of India in St. Petersburg graced the event with her presence The Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in St. Petersburg witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 60 travel trade representatives.

Showcasing Karnataka’s Rich Cultural Heritage and Tourism Potential to the Russian Market

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism marked a significant milestone in its global outreach efforts with its successful participation at the MITT Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition, held from 18 to 20 March 2025, followed by an impactful roadshow in St. Petersburg, Russia. The events were aimed at promoting Karnataka as a premier travel destination for Russian tourists and strengthening ties with the Russian travel trade.Karnataka Tourism at MITT Moscow 2025Karnataka Tourism’s vibrant stall at MITT Moscow 2025 was inaugurated by Mr. Nikhilesh Giri, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Moscow, in the presence of the Karnataka Tourism delegation led by Ms. Salma Fahim, IAS, Secretary Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and key stakeholders. The stall showcased Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, pristine beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, hill stations, and rich cultural heritage.The exhibition saw an overwhelming response from travel trade professionals and visitors, who were captivated by Karnataka’s unique blend of history, nature, and modernity. Audio visual displays highlighted the state’s iconic destinations such as Hampi, Mysuru, Coorg, and Bengaluru, as well as emerging attractions like Jog Falls, Gokarna, and Bandipur National Park.Successful Roadshow in St. PetersburgFollowing the success at MITT Moscow, Karnataka Tourism hosted a roadshow in St. Petersburg on 21 March 2025, which was graced by Her Excellency, Ms. Neelam Rani, Consul General of India in St. Petersburg. The event brought together over sixty key stakeholders from the Russian travel industry, including tour operators, travel agents, and media representatives.The roadshow featured detailed presentations on Karnataka’s tourism potential, and B2B networking sessions, that showcased the state’s vibrant traditions. The event also highlighted Karnataka’s readiness to welcome Russian tourists with improved connectivity, visa facilitation, and tailored travel packages.Russia has emerged as a key source market for Karnataka Tourism, with a growing interest in cultural, adventure, and wellness tourism. The participation at MITT Moscow and the roadshow in St. Petersburg were part of Karnataka Tourism’s strategic efforts to tap into this potential and position the state as a must-visit destination for Russian travelers.Speaking at the events, Ms. Salma Fahim, IAS, Secretary Tourism, Government of Karnataka said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from the Russian travel trade and tourists. Karnataka offers a unique blend of experiences that cater to every kind of traveller, and we look forward to welcoming more Russian visitors to explore the beauty and diversity of our state.”Karnataka Tourism’s participation at MITT Moscow 2025 and the roadshow in St. Petersburg have set the stage for increased collaboration with the Russian travel industry. The state is committed to enhancing its global presence and creating memorable experiences for international tourists.

