MPD Makes Two Arrests in 2023 Nightclub Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests in a fatal shooting that occurred at a nightclub in 2023.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting at an establishment in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to local hospitals, where after all lifesaving measures failed, an adult male was pronounced dead. The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent was identified as 31-year-old Blake Bozeman, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday March 21, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce located and arrested 44-year-old Cotey Wynn, of Northeast, and 41-year-old Antwan Shelton, of Southeast. Both suspects were charged with First Degree Murder While Armed pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

###