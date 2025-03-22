MPD Arrests Northeast Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon (wrench) offense.





On Friday, March 14, 2025, at approximately 12:57 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the Unit block of N Street, Northeast, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival it was reported that during the exchange of information after a motor vehicle collision, the suspect assaulted the victim with a wrench before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS of non-life-threatening injuries.





On Thursday, March 20, 2025, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old Christopher Brantley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Wrench) and Leaving After Colliding Personal Injury.





CCN: 25036740





###

