MPD Announces Line of Duty Death of Officer Terry Bennett

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is deeply saddened to announce the line of duty death of Officer Terry Bennett after he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist on I-695.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Officer Bennett was assisting a motorist who ran out of gas in the eastbound lanes of I-695 near South Capitol Street. Officer Bennett was struck by a secondary motorist at a high rate of speed. Fellow officers immediately began rendering care and Bennett was transported to a local hospital. Officer Bennett succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

32-year-old Terry Bennett was a nearly 8-year veteran of MPD. Bennett joined MPD in February 2018 and was assigned to the First District after graduating from the Metropolitan Police Academy. Bennett was born and raised in DC and was a graduate of Ballou Senior High School. Bennett graduated from Bucknell University prior to joining MPD.

From the beginning of his career, Officer Bennett demonstrated a constant commitment to building trust and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the DC community. Officer Bennett devoted over a decade to mentoring young people as a coach at Ballou Senior High School where he served as assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator. Officer Bennett was recognized by his peers and the community for his positive impact on countless students. Officer Bennett’s commitment to others is exemplified by his decision to be an organ donor, a selfless act that will make a lasting impact for years to come.

“The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department stand shoulder to shoulder with Officer Bennett’s family and friends as they process this unimaginable loss,” said Interim Chief of Police Jeffery Carroll. “Officer Bennett was a model officer, a born and raised Washingtonian who wanted to make a positive impact on his community, dedicating himself to bettering the lives of young people. This loss is devastating for both our department and our city. I ask that all Washingtonians reflect on Officer Bennett’s sacrifice and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

MPD’s Family Support Team is working with the Bennett family. Information regarding funeral arrangements is forthcoming. MPD insists that media respect the Bennett family’s privacy during this time.

The crash remains under investigation by detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit. There are currently no updates on the investigation.

MPD would like to express deep gratitude to the medical professionals who worked around the clock to care for Officer Bennett over the last two weeks.

Officer Bennett’s dedication to MPD and the District of Columbia will forever be remembered and honored. Officer Bennett’s death is the 127th Line of Duty Death in the 164-year history of MPD.

###