MPD Arrests Juvenile in 2023 Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenaged suspect in a 2023 homicide case.
On Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 5:59 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS were summoned to the scene. Despite life-saving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Zyion Turner, of Southeast, DC.
On Friday, March 21, 2025, 17-year-old Navar Rogers of Southeast, DC, was located and placed under arrest pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Rogers was charged as an adult under Title 16 with Second Degree Murder While Armed.
CCN: 23144659
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.