MPD Arrests Juvenile in 2023 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenaged suspect in a 2023 homicide case.





On Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 5:59 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS were summoned to the scene. Despite life-saving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced dead.





The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Zyion Turner, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, March 21, 2025, 17-year-old Navar Rogers of Southeast, DC, was located and placed under arrest pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Rogers was charged as an adult under Title 16 with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 23144659





###