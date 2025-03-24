Port Connect Africa 2025: The Premier Conference Transforming Africa's Trade & Port Infrastructure

Global Industry Leaders Unite in Ivory Coast to Unlock Investment Opportunities, Foster Innovation, and Drive the Future of Maritime Trade in Africa

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural PortConnect Africa Conference 2025 is set to convene in Abidjan, bringing together global leaders to discuss and strategize the future of Africa's port industry. This landmark event aims to explore investment opportunities, foster collaborations, and introduce innovations to enhance port efficiency and sustainability across the continent.Conference Highlights:• Investment & Trade Growth: Delve into lucrative investment prospects in Africa’s expanding port sector, driven by increasing trade volumes and strategic infrastructure projects.• Strategic Partnerships: Engage with government officials, private sector leaders, and international organizations to shape the future of African port infrastructure.• Innovation & Technology: Discover advancements in port management, automation, and digitalization aimed at boosting operational efficiency and global competitiveness.• Addressing Industry Challenges: Gain insights into tackling critical issues such as port congestion, financing hurdles, and maintenance strategies to ensure sustainable growth.• Enhancing Connectivity: Learn how African ports are strengthening intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and increasing South-South trade, positioning the continent as a pivotal player in international shipping routes.Esteemed Speakers Include:• Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho – Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority & President, Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA)• Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono – Ag. Director General, Ghana Ports Authority• Grégoire Andre – Infrastructure Director, Port of Cotonou, Benin• Capt. Dallas Eric Laryea – IMO Regional Coordinator, International Maritime Organization (Ghana)• LI Juan – Director, China Harbour Engineering Corporation, Côte D’Ivoire• Ed Stumpf – Investment Director, Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), South Africa• Josaine Kwenda – Country Manager, International Finance Corporation (West Africa)• Beatrice Chaytor – Director of Trade, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana• Coralie Gevers – Country Manager, World Bank (Côte D'Ivoire)• Sam Abu – Regional Senior Partner, PwC West Market Area, Nigeria• Dr. Jonathan Beard – Partner for Infrastructure Advisory, Ernst and Young (Qatar)• Emmanuel Maiguwa Ganiko – President, Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN)• Niela Kaba – Director General, Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (Côte D'Ivoire)Event Details:• Dates: July 7-9, 2025• Location: Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire• Format: 1-day Pre-conference Workshop on Port Security Management, followed by a 2-day Main Conference featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions.Registration Information:Various conference packages are available, including options for the full three-day experience or specific sessions. Early registration is encouraged due to limited seating. For detailed information on pricing and to secure your spot, please visit the www.portconnectafrica.com About Salvo Global:Salvo Global is a leading provider of business intelligence through conferences and training, committed to delivering innovative solutions and fostering knowledge-sharing among industry professionals.Media Contact, For inquiries, please contact:• Email: marketing@portconnectafrica.com• Phone: +6396-6687-3352Join us at PortConnect Africa Conference 2025 to be part of the dialogue shaping the future of African trade infrastructure.For more information and updates, follow @salvoglobal on LinkedIn and join the conversation using #SalvoPortConnect2025.You can find events like the Port Connect Africa 2025 and other critical infrastructure industry conferences on IndustryEvents.com , the global hub for professional gatherings. We connect businesses, innovators, and thought leaders with the latest industry insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge trends. Whether you're looking to attend, promote, or discover key events, IndustryEvents.com ensures maximum visibility and engagement for professionals worldwide.

