Senate Bill 112 Printer's Number 445

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - satisfy the criteria specified under paragraphs (1) and (2).

"HIPAA." The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability

Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-191, 110 Stat. 1936).

"Identified or identifiable individual." An individual who

can be readily identified, directly or indirectly.

"Institution of higher education." As defined in section

118(c) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as

the Public School Code of 1949.

"Nonprofit organization." An organization that is exempt

from taxation under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3), (4), (6) or (12)

(relating to exemption from tax on corporations, certain trusts,

etc.).

"Personal data." As follows:

(1) Any information that is linked or reasonably

linkable to an identified or identifiable individual.

(2) The term does not include publicly available

information, de-identified data or biometric data captured

and converted to a mathematical representation.

"Precise geolocation data." Information derived from

technology, including global positioning system level latitude

and longitude coordinates or other mechanisms, that directly

identify the specific location of an individual with precision

and accuracy within a radius of 1,750 feet. The term does not

include the content of communications or any data generated by

or connected to advanced utility metering infrastructure systems

or equipment for use by a utility.

"Process" or "processing." Any operation or set of

operations performed, whether by manual or automated means, on

personal data or on sets of personal data, including the

collection, use, storage, disclosure, analysis, deletion or

