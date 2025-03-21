Senate Bill 491 Printer's Number 446
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (3) The regulations specified in paragraph (2) and any
other commission regulations shall remain in effect subject
to the commission's authority to alter, amend, waive or
rescind the regulations according to applicable law.
(4) The commission shall promptly rescind the
regulations waived under paragraph (1).
(5) With the exception of the regulations specified in
paragraph (2), every three years after the effective date of
this paragraph, the commission shall undertake a review of
all regulations , orders, requirements and policy statements
applicable to telecommunications carriers and shall rescind
regulations , orders, requirements and policy statements that
are no longer necessary or in the public interest. If the
commission promulgates any new regulation or requirement
applicable to telecommunications carriers, the new regulation
or requirement must be supported by factual findings and
determinations, based on an evidentiary record, demonstrating
need for the regulation given the emergence of new industry
participants, technological changes, electronic means for
billing and customer notices, costs of compliance, consumer
preference, the competitive market for telecommunications
services and that the benefits of the regulation outweigh the
cost to comply with and enforce the regulation.
(6) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a
telecommunications carrier may not be required to obtain,
amend or abandon a certificate of public convenience related
to Chapters 11 (relating to certificates of public
convenience) and 19 (relating to securities and obligations),
and a telecommunications carrier may not be required to
obtain commission approval of a transaction if the
