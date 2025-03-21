Submit Release
Senate Bill 491 Printer's Number 446

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (3) The regulations specified in paragraph (2) and any

other commission regulations shall remain in effect subject

to the commission's authority to alter, amend, waive or

rescind the regulations according to applicable law.

(4) The commission shall promptly rescind the

regulations waived under paragraph (1).

(5) With the exception of the regulations specified in

paragraph (2), every three years after the effective date of

this paragraph, the commission shall undertake a review of

all regulations , orders, requirements and policy statements

applicable to telecommunications carriers and shall rescind

regulations , orders, requirements and policy statements that

are no longer necessary or in the public interest. If the

commission promulgates any new regulation or requirement

applicable to telecommunications carriers, the new regulation

or requirement must be supported by factual findings and

determinations, based on an evidentiary record, demonstrating

need for the regulation given the emergence of new industry

participants, technological changes, electronic means for

billing and customer notices, costs of compliance, consumer

preference, the competitive market for telecommunications

services and that the benefits of the regulation outweigh the

cost to comply with and enforce the regulation.

(6) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a

telecommunications carrier may not be required to obtain,

amend or abandon a certificate of public convenience related

to Chapters 11 (relating to certificates of public

convenience) and 19 (relating to securities and obligations),

and a telecommunications carrier may not be required to

obtain commission approval of a transaction if the

