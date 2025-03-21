Senate Bill 494 Printer's Number 449

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 449

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

494

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DUSH AND VOGEL, MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing

for the offense of statutory sexual assault.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3122.1 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3122.1. Statutory sexual assault.

(a) Felony of the second degree.--Except as provided in

section 3121 (relating to rape), a person commits a felony of

the second degree when that person engages in sexual intercourse

with a complainant to whom the person is not married who is

under the age of [16] 18 years and that person is either:

(1) four years older but less than eight years older

than the complainant; or

(2) eight years older but less than 11 years older than

the complainant.

(b) Felony of the first degree.--A person commits a felony

of the first degree when that person engages in sexual

