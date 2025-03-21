Senate Bill 494 Printer's Number 449
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 449
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
494
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DUSH AND VOGEL, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing
for the offense of statutory sexual assault.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3122.1 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3122.1. Statutory sexual assault.
(a) Felony of the second degree.--Except as provided in
section 3121 (relating to rape), a person commits a felony of
the second degree when that person engages in sexual intercourse
with a complainant to whom the person is not married who is
under the age of [16] 18 years and that person is either:
(1) four years older but less than eight years older
than the complainant; or
(2) eight years older but less than 11 years older than
the complainant.
(b) Felony of the first degree.--A person commits a felony
of the first degree when that person engages in sexual
