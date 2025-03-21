Senate Bill 496 Printer's Number 451
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 451
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
496
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, STREET, SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COSTA,
SAVAL AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further
providing for school participation in program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2011-B(e) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 2011-B. School participation in program.
* * *
(e) Participating nonpublic school criteria.--The following
criteria apply to a participating nonpublic school:
* * *
(4) The participating nonpublic school shall have a
written policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of
gender identity or sexual orientation.
