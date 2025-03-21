Senate Bill 496 Printer's Number 451

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 451 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 496 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, STREET, SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COSTA, SAVAL AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 21, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further providing for school participation in program. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2011-B(e) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a paragraph to read: Section 2011-B. School participation in program. * * * (e) Participating nonpublic school criteria.--The following criteria apply to a participating nonpublic school: * * * (4) The participating nonpublic school shall have a written policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

