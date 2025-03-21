Senate Bill 54 Printer's Number 452
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Contents of regulations.--
(1) Within 120 days of the effective date of this
section, the department shall promulgate temporary
regulations to ensure that the Department of Human Services
receives identifying information for each individual who is
eligible for services under section 1182 (relating to
eligibility for services after wrongful conviction) and to
ensure that each individual is provided with:
(i) An application form for benefits under this
section.
(ii) An emergency stipend.
(iii) Notice of the ability to seek compensation as
provided under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 85 Subch. D (relating to
claims for compensation for wrongful conviction).
(2) Within 120 days of the effective date of this
section, the Department of Human Services shall promulgate
temporary regulations to implement the provision of benefits
under this section. The regulations shall include:
(i) Creation of an application for benefits.
(ii) Designation of an individual to process
