Senate Bill 54 Printer's Number 452

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(b) Contents of regulations.--

(1) Within 120 days of the effective date of this

section, the department shall promulgate temporary

regulations to ensure that the Department of Human Services

receives identifying information for each individual who is

eligible for services under section 1182 (relating to

eligibility for services after wrongful conviction) and to

ensure that each individual is provided with:

(i) An application form for benefits under this

section.

(ii) An emergency stipend.

(iii) Notice of the ability to seek compensation as

provided under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 85 Subch. D (relating to

claims for compensation for wrongful conviction).

(2) Within 120 days of the effective date of this

section, the Department of Human Services shall promulgate

temporary regulations to implement the provision of benefits

under this section. The regulations shall include:

(i) Creation of an application for benefits.

(ii) Designation of an individual to process

