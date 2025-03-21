Senate Bill 440 Printer's Number 466
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 466
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
440
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, GEBHARD, FONTANA, COSTA,
FARRY, SAVAL AND STEFANO, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a
Growing Economy (PA EDGE) tax credits relating to
semiconductor manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing and
research, further providing for definitions, for eligibility,
for application and approval of tax credit and for sale or
assignment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "project facility," "qualified
taxpayer" and "semiconductor manufacturing" in section 1771-L of
the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform
Code of 1971, are amended and the section is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 1771-L. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subarticle
