Senate Bill 440 Printer's Number 466

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 466

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

440

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, GEBHARD, FONTANA, COSTA,

FARRY, SAVAL AND STEFANO, MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MARCH 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a

Growing Economy (PA EDGE) tax credits relating to

semiconductor manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing and

research, further providing for definitions, for eligibility,

for application and approval of tax credit and for sale or

assignment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "project facility," "qualified

taxpayer" and "semiconductor manufacturing" in section 1771-L of

the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform

Code of 1971, are amended and the section is amended by adding a

definition to read:

Section 1771-L. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subarticle

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24