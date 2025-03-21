Senate Bill 479 Printer's Number 464

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 464

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

479

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, SAVAL

AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for moment of silence on January 6 anniversary.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1556. Moment of Silence on January 6 Anniversary.--

(a) Each school entity shall conduct a moment of silence during

instructional hours for students and faculty to observe the

anniversary of January 6, 2021, as a remembrance of the

individuals who lost their lives or were wounded by

insurrectionist attacks on that date.

(b) The Department of Education shall establish a model

curriculum for instruction in the events and significance of

January 6, 2021, no later than twelve (12) months after the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20