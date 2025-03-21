Senate Bill 479 Printer's Number 464
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 464
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
479
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, SAVAL
AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for moment of silence on January 6 anniversary.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1556. Moment of Silence on January 6 Anniversary.--
(a) Each school entity shall conduct a moment of silence during
instructional hours for students and faculty to observe the
anniversary of January 6, 2021, as a remembrance of the
individuals who lost their lives or were wounded by
insurrectionist attacks on that date.
(b) The Department of Education shall establish a model
curriculum for instruction in the events and significance of
January 6, 2021, no later than twelve (12) months after the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.