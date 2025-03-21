Senate Bill 240 Printer's Number 467

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 467

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

240

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, SCHWANK, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, MILLER, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 26, 2017 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled "An act

providing for participation in the REAL ID Act of 2005, for

compliance by residents of this Commonwealth, for reports to

General Assembly and for publication; and repealing the REAL

ID Nonparticipation Act," further providing for definitions;

and providing for related fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of May 26, 2017 (P.L.6,

No.3), known as the Pennsylvania REAL ID Compliance Act, is

amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Senior citizen." An individual who is at least 65 years of

age.

* * *

Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

