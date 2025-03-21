Senate Bill 240 Printer's Number 467
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 467
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
240
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, SCHWANK, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,
COSTA, MILLER, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 26, 2017 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled "An act
providing for participation in the REAL ID Act of 2005, for
compliance by residents of this Commonwealth, for reports to
General Assembly and for publication; and repealing the REAL
ID Nonparticipation Act," further providing for definitions;
and providing for related fees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of May 26, 2017 (P.L.6,
No.3), known as the Pennsylvania REAL ID Compliance Act, is
amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Senior citizen." An individual who is at least 65 years of
age.
* * *
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.