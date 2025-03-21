Senate Bill 488 Printer's Number 460
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 460
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
488
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,
KANE, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to voter
registration, further providing for definitions; in
registration system, further providing for SURE system; in
voter registration, further providing for qualifications to
register and for government agencies, providing for
preregistration data entry and further providing for
preparation and distribution of applications; and, in changes
in records, further providing for death of registrant.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1102 of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 1102. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this part which are applicable to specific
provisions of this part, the following words and phrases when
used in this part shall have the meanings given to them in this
section unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Preregistrant." A person who is at least 16 years of age,
