Senate Bill 488 Printer's Number 460

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 460

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

488

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,

KANE, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to voter

registration, further providing for definitions; in

registration system, further providing for SURE system; in

voter registration, further providing for qualifications to

register and for government agencies, providing for

preregistration data entry and further providing for

preparation and distribution of applications; and, in changes

in records, further providing for death of registrant.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1102 of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 1102. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this part which are applicable to specific

provisions of this part, the following words and phrases when

used in this part shall have the meanings given to them in this

section unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Preregistrant." A person who is at least 16 years of age,

Senate Bill 488 Printer's Number 460

