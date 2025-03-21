Senate Bill 508 Printer's Number 469
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (19) Artificial intelligence.
"Hazardous." A substance or physical agent by its nature
that is harmful to living organisms generally or to property or
another interest of value.
"Intervention." The act of interfering with weather
processes, altering atmospheric or environmental conditions or
releasing pollutants by methods, including, but not limited to,
solar radiation modification or sunlight reflection methods,
stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening,
cirrus cloud thinning, weather modification, cloud seeding or
outdoor pollution dispersion modeling.
"Machine learning." The process in which a machine can learn
on its own without being explicitly programmed.
"Physical agent." An agent, other than a substance,
including, without limitation, RF/MW and other electromagnetic
radiation and fields, barometric pressure, temperature, gravity,
kinetic weaponry, mechanical vibration and sound.
"Pollutant." Any of the following:
(1) An aerosol, biologic, trans-biologic, genetically
modified agent, chaff, metal, radioactive material, acid,
alkali, chemical, chemical compound, contaminant,
microelectronic mechanical system, smart dust, smoke, soot,
substance, fume, vapor or air pollutant regulated by the
Commonwealth.
(2) A mechanical vibration, physical agent, particulate
or waste, including materials that may be recycled,
reconditioned or reclaimed.
(3) A solid, liquid, gaseous or thermal irritant.
(4) An artificially produced electric field, magnetic
field, electromagnetic field, electromagnetic pulse, sound
