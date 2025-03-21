Submit Release
News Search

There were 259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,329 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 508 Printer's Number 469

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (19) Artificial intelligence.

"Hazardous." A substance or physical agent by its nature

that is harmful to living organisms generally or to property or

another interest of value.

"Intervention." The act of interfering with weather

processes, altering atmospheric or environmental conditions or

releasing pollutants by methods, including, but not limited to,

solar radiation modification or sunlight reflection methods,

stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening,

cirrus cloud thinning, weather modification, cloud seeding or

outdoor pollution dispersion modeling.

"Machine learning." The process in which a machine can learn

on its own without being explicitly programmed.

"Physical agent." An agent, other than a substance,

including, without limitation, RF/MW and other electromagnetic

radiation and fields, barometric pressure, temperature, gravity,

kinetic weaponry, mechanical vibration and sound.

"Pollutant." Any of the following:

(1) An aerosol, biologic, trans-biologic, genetically

modified agent, chaff, metal, radioactive material, acid,

alkali, chemical, chemical compound, contaminant,

microelectronic mechanical system, smart dust, smoke, soot,

substance, fume, vapor or air pollutant regulated by the

Commonwealth.

(2) A mechanical vibration, physical agent, particulate

or waste, including materials that may be recycled,

reconditioned or reclaimed.

(3) A solid, liquid, gaseous or thermal irritant.

(4) An artificially produced electric field, magnetic

field, electromagnetic field, electromagnetic pulse, sound

20250SB0508PN0469 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 508 Printer's Number 469

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more