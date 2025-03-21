Senate Bill 508 Printer's Number 469

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (19) Artificial intelligence.

"Hazardous." A substance or physical agent by its nature

that is harmful to living organisms generally or to property or

another interest of value.

"Intervention." The act of interfering with weather

processes, altering atmospheric or environmental conditions or

releasing pollutants by methods, including, but not limited to,

solar radiation modification or sunlight reflection methods,

stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening,

cirrus cloud thinning, weather modification, cloud seeding or

outdoor pollution dispersion modeling.

"Machine learning." The process in which a machine can learn

on its own without being explicitly programmed.

"Physical agent." An agent, other than a substance,

including, without limitation, RF/MW and other electromagnetic

radiation and fields, barometric pressure, temperature, gravity,

kinetic weaponry, mechanical vibration and sound.

"Pollutant." Any of the following:

(1) An aerosol, biologic, trans-biologic, genetically

modified agent, chaff, metal, radioactive material, acid,

alkali, chemical, chemical compound, contaminant,

microelectronic mechanical system, smart dust, smoke, soot,

substance, fume, vapor or air pollutant regulated by the

Commonwealth.

(2) A mechanical vibration, physical agent, particulate

or waste, including materials that may be recycled,

reconditioned or reclaimed.

(3) A solid, liquid, gaseous or thermal irritant.

(4) An artificially produced electric field, magnetic

field, electromagnetic field, electromagnetic pulse, sound

20250SB0508PN0469 - 3 -

