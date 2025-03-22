Use CBP Home from the comfort of home for your provisional I-94

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced its new mobile application CBP Home, which allows travelers access to the I-94 Entry

CBP's new mobile application CBP Home, which allows travelers access to the I-94 Entry feature to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times.

feature to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times to expedite entry.

CBP Form I-94 is the record of arrival and departure issued to all persons entering the United States except U.S. citizens, returning foreign visitors, foreign visitors with immigrant visas, and most Canadian citizens who are visiting or transiting through the United States. Foreign visitors can also use the form to adjust their status or extend their stay while in the United States but must depart the United States on or before the departure date indicated on their I-94. Those who must prove their legal-visitor status to employers, schools/universities or government agencies can access their CBP arrival/departure record information from CBP Home or the CBP I-94 website.

To reduce wait times, CBP strongly encourages travelers to apply online for a provisional I-94 permit before arriving at the port of entry. Applications may be submitted via the CBP Home mobile application or the CBP I-94 website. Once submitted, travelers must present themselves for inspection within seven days, after which the provisional I-94 will expire.

The CBP Home mobile application can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The cost of an online application remains $6, the same as an in-person application. By utilizing the mobile application, travelers can complete their I-94 applications in advance, save time at the port of entry, access their I-94 information easily through the mobile app, avoid paperwork, and streamline their travel preparation.

CBP reminds travelers that all who require an I-94 permit must be physically present to complete the I-94 application process. This includes travelers with provisional I-94 permits obtained online. Those requesting permits must be able to establish financial solvency and proof of residency outside of the U.S. and must demonstrate they have sufficient ties to their country of origin including a home abroad they do not intend to abandon.

For citizens and nationals of Visa Waiver Program countries, although having an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is not a requirement to enter the United States via the land border, citizens and nationals of a Visa Waiver Program country must have an active ESTA to apply for an I-94 using the CBP Home app. CBP encourages these travelers to obtain an approved ESTA so that they may use CBP Home or the CBP I-94 website. With an ESTA, visa waiver travelers can avoid filling out the Form I-94W at the port of entry and can also apply for their I-94 prior to arrival.

