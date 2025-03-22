CBP officers seize over $472K in cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry intercepted more than $472,000 in cocaine in a tractor trailer.

On March 19, CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer hauling a shipment of ceramic brick. A CBP officer selected the tractor trailer for secondary inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team. A closer physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers discovering 16 packages containing a total of 35.4 pounds (16.05 kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the trailer. The cocaine has a total estimated street value of $472,742.

Packages containing 35 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

“This small but significant cocaine seizure reflects the dedication of our frontline CBP officers to the border security mission and the effective utilization of experience training and technology,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Membership in the Free and Secure Trade program hinges upon maintaining and upholding supply chain security standards. Discovery of contraband in this case resulted in the driver’s removal from the program.”

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer; and the officers also revoked the driver’s FAST card and canceled the driver’s entry document. The driver was then returned to Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

