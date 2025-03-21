CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today apprehended Evans L. Eithan, an incarcerated male who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Long Beach on February 25, 2025.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. on March 21, 2025, CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety Special Agents apprehended Eithan in the city of Canoga Park. Eithan will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Eithan was received from Los Angeles County on June 12, 2024. He is serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly, and resisting a peace officer.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

