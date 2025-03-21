Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,706 in the last 365 days.

CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today apprehended Evans L. Eithan, an incarcerated male who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Long Beach on February 25, 2025.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. on March 21, 2025, CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety Special Agents apprehended Eithan in the city of Canoga Park. Eithan will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Eithan was received from Los Angeles County on June 12, 2024. He is serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly, and resisting a peace officer.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 21, 2025

CONTACT OPEC: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Reentry Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more