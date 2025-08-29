Attempted Homicide of a California Medical Facility Prison Psychiatrist Under Investigation

VACAVILLE – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating an attack on a psychiatrist at California Medical Facility (CMF) as an attempted homicide.

On Aug. 29, 2025, at approximately 12:48 p.m., incarcerated person Jose L. Ramirez allegedly attacked a psychiatrist during a one-on-one meeting.

A correctional officer immediately responded to quickly quell the attack, and an improvised weapon was found at the scene.

An ambulance was called, and the psychiatrist was transported to an outside hospital. He is currently in good condition and expected to be released soon.

Ramirez was placed in restricted housing pending investigation into this case. CMF officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support and other support services are being offered to employees.

Ramirez, 35, was received from Los Angeles County on Dec. 9, 2019. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder; and enhancements for use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, and enhancements for arson of inhabited structure and felony arson violation with special circumstances, and possession/own firearm by felon or addict.

CMF was established in 1955 by the California Legislature to provide a centrally located facility to meet the medical, psychiatric, and dental health care needs of male felons incarcerated within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). CMF is a medium security medical facility located in the city of Vacaville in Solano County. Vacaville is located 37 miles southwest of Sacramento and 65 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The majority of inmate-patients at CMF reside in an outpatient setting and receive health care in outpatient clinics. Patients who require additional nursing care may be housed in the Outpatient Housing Unit (OHU). Patients who require 24-hour nursing care are housed in a licensed medical correctional treatment center (CTC). CMF also operates a 400 bed inpatient psychiatric CTC, a 50 bed mental health crisis bed CTC, and the first licensed prison hospice in United States.

