Incarcerated Woman Who Walked Away from San Diego County Female Community Reentry Program Apprehended

PERRIS – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced the apprehension of a woman who walked away from a Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) facility in San Diego County on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Angel Rayburn, 37, was taken into custody without incident in the city of Perris by agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety at approximately 6:30 p.m. Rayburn’s case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

Rayburn was originally received from Riverside County on March 5, 2025, to serve a three-year sentence for evading a peace officer while driving the wrong way, assault with any means likely to produce great bodily injury to a peace officer/firefighter and buy/receive stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment. She had been housed at FCRP San Diego since Aug. 14, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Angel Rayburn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 29, 2025

