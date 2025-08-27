CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Woman Who Walked Away from San Diego Female Community Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a person who walked away from a Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) facility in San Diego County on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

At about 9:05 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Angel Rayburn had tampered with her ankle monitor and walked out of an FCRP facility in San Diego. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Rayburn was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and are assisting in the search.

Rayburn, 37, is a Caucasian female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known location was near the intersection of Kearny Mesa Road, and Armstrong Street in San Diego. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

Rayburn was originally received from Riverside on Feb. 14, 2025, to serve a three-year sentence for evading peace officer while driving wrong way, assault w/any means likely to produce GBI to peace officer/firefighter and buy/receive stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment. She has been housed at FCRP San Diego since Aug. 14, 2025.

Anyone who sees Rayburn or has knowledge of her whereabouts should contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact Special Agent Guillermo Lopez at 619-666-5523.

The FCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for female offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

