St. Albans // DUI

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2001952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Lieutenant Mike Filipek, Trooper Seth Boudreau                    

STATION:  St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: March 21, 2025 at 1838

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 104 by Brick Church Rd.

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal


ACCUSED:  Sarah Lussier                                          

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On March 21, 2025, at 1838 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on VT 104 near Brick Church Rd. in the Town of Fairfax. The operator, Lussier showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was processed at the St. Albans Barracks and released on a citation for April 1, 2025, at 1000 hours. 


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   April 1, 2025 at 1000        

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Available



*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

