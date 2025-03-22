St. Albans // DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lieutenant Mike Filipek, Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: March 21, 2025 at 1838
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 104 by Brick Church Rd.
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Sarah Lussier
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 21, 2025, at 1838 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on VT 104 near Brick Church Rd. in the Town of Fairfax. The operator, Lussier showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was processed at the St. Albans Barracks and released on a citation for April 1, 2025, at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 1, 2025 at 1000
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
