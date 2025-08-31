Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A4007716

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Chris Santic

STATION: Saint Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 / 0044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Rd / Vermont Dr

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Devon Drown                                                

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On August 31st, 2025 at approximately 0044 hours, Vermont State Police were on routine patrol in Lyndon, VT.  Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Devin Drown (24) of Saint Johnsbury, VT. While speaking with Drown, indicators of impairment were detected. Drown was taken into custody and transported to the Saint Johnsbury barracks for processing.

 

Drown was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/2025 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

